Linda Murtagh
Linda Gayle Murtagh, 72, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1947, to JV and Marifrank Sutton in Macon, Ga. The family moved to Brunswick in 1958. She was a 1965 graduate of Glynn Academy and attended Mercer University where she studied nursing. She married Gary Murtagh in 1975, in Brunswick.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Annette Milburn; and a brother, Mike Sutton.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Thompson (Marty); two grandchildren, Nick Thompson and Lindsay Thompson; one brother, Buddy Sutton (Anna); a brother-in-law, Al Milburn; a sister-in-law, Lois Sutton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with Pastor Curtis Geary officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the .
Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 21, 2019