Linda Taylor
Linda Jeanette Taylor, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after a long battle with cancer.
Linda Jeanette Taylor was born on May 24, 1948, in Baxley, Ga., and resided in Brunswick, Ga. A godly woman, she spent her adult life serving her Lord as a member of Golden Isles Baptist Church. She prided herself in her loving, tight-knit family and supporting them through everything.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gene Taylor; her four children, Donna (John), Beth (Mike), Joey (Christina) and Josh (Alyssa); 12 grandchildren, Edward, Taylor (Amber), Samantha (Matt), Jacob, Aleigha, Noah, Brooke, Joshua, Sarah, Alex, Elijah and Taylor Ellison; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Roan, Liam and Reed; and her siblings, Kathy, Debbie, Dewey and William.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. the next day, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will include Carroll Minchew, Chris Smith, Chris Gurr, Mike Taylor and Tyler Segui.
Honorary Pallbearers are her senior adult Sunday school, her team at Hospice of the Golden Isles, and Dr. Duane Moores and his team.
Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 17, 2019
