Linda Lee (Underwood) Lewis
1946 - 2020
Linda Lee Lewis

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Linda Lee (Underwood) Lewis, loving mother and meme, went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 73.

Linda was born on Oct. 3, 1946, in Kingsland, Ga., to Loy and Lula Mae (Smith) Underwood. She graduated with the Glynn Academy Class of 1965. Before her retirement, she worked at King and Prince Seafood as an executive secretary for 29 years. After retirement, she owned and operated Graceland Buildings of Brunswick. On Dec. 24, 1984, she married Virlan Lewis.

Linda was an anointed pianist and singer who tirelessly used her gifts for the Lord. She loved her family with all her heart and would do anything for them. Her grandchildren each held a special place in her heart. Her chicken and dumplings were the best and requested by many. She loved her "baby boy" Scooter. He will miss her and her lap time feedings of short ribs. She had a caring and giving spirit. Linda was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Virlan; her father and mother, Loy and Lula Mae Underwood; her sister, Laverne (Underwood Smith); her brothers, Dub, Robert, Wayne, Russell and Thomas Underwood.

She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Hudson (Tim) and Ronnie "Bubba" Hutchinson Jr. (Stephanie); and two stepsons, Chuck Lewis (Kim) and Zane Lewis. She is also survived by her sisters, Sarah, Velma, Sharon, Debbie and Vanessa; brothers, Ricky, Rudy, and Clyde; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In honor of Linda's life, donations may be made to the Waynesville Church of God.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 4, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
