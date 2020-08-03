Linda Lee Lewis



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home



Linda Lee (Underwood) Lewis, loving mother, and meme went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday at the age of 73.



Linda was born on Oct. 3, 1946, in Kingsland to Loy and Lula Mae (Smith) Underwood. She graduated with the Glynn Academy Class of 1965. Before her retirement, she worked at King and Prince Seafood as an executive secretary for 29 years. After retirement, she owned and operated Graceland Buildings of Brunswick. On Dec. 24, 1984, she married Virlan Lewis.



Linda was an anointed pianist and singer who tirelessly used her gifts for the Lord. She loved her family with all her heart and would do anything for them. Her grandchildren each held a special place in her heart. Her chicken and dumplings were the best and requested by many. She loved her "baby boy" Scooter. He will miss her and her lap time feedings of short ribs. She had a caring and giving spirit. Linda was loved by many and will be sadly missed.



Linda was preceded in death by her husband Virlan, her father and mother Loy and Lula Mae Underwood, her sister Laverne (Underwood) Smith, her brothers Dub, Robert, Wayne, Russell, and Thomas Underwood. She is survived by her two children, Rhonda Hudson (Tim) and Ronnie "Bubba" Hutchinson, Jr. (Stephanie) and two stepsons, Chuck Lewis (Kim) and Zane Lewis. She is also survived by her sisters, Sarah, Velma, Sharon, Debbie, and Vanessa; brothers, Ricky, Rudy, and Clyde; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In honor of Linda's life, donations may be made to the Waynesville Church of God.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 3, 2020



