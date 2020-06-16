Linda Lou Gray
Linda Lou Batton Gray passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, Tenn. Linda Lou and her identical mirror twin, Barbara Sue, were born on Aug. 4, 1948 in Dyersburg, Tenn., to J.C. "Boots" Batton and Erma Deane Whinery Batton.
The "Batton Twins" graduated first in their class from Indianola High School, in 1966. Both went on to Mississippi State University, and graduated with honors in 1970 with degrees in math education. Both were members of Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Lambda Delta, where Linda was president her senior year.
After graduation, Linda taught at Canton High School in Canton, Ga. She then moved to Atlanta, Ga., to teach in the DeKalb County School System. After marrying, she moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she took care her son, Bryant. She ran bike-a-thons, worked concession stands and etc., while he played football and ran track. She was office manager at Gray's & Associates Climate Makers for many years, worked for H&R Block and was financial secretary for First United Methodist Church from 1993 until 2003, until she moved to Jackson, Tenn.
She was a caregiver to her mother, Erma Whinery Batton; and brother-in-law, Donald E. Souder Jr., while living in Tennessee.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. "Boots" Batton and Erma Deane Whinery Batton; grandparents, James Bryant and Mollie Cartledge Whinery; as well as all of her uncles, aunts, great-uncles and great-aunts who taught Linda and her sister so much during their years growing up
Linda Lou is survived by her sister, Barbara Sue Batton Souder of Jackson, Tenn.; her son, Bryant Batton Gray, of Brunswick, Ga.; stepdaughter, Mary Gay Gray DelBuono of East Dennis, Mass; and stepson, Dr. Gary Richard Gray of Salina, Calif.; step-grandchildren Patrick DelBuono, Sara Gray and Erin Gray. Linda is also survived by her mother's boxer dog, Sunshine "Sunny" Batton; as well as several cousins and their spouses.
Due to the epidemic, a graveside service was held on May 30, 2020, at Indianola City Cemetery with Jim Woods officiating. Randy Randall and Ken Wood gave reflection remarks and Anna Mitchell sang "How Great Thou Art."
Pallbearers were Kailey Burroughs, Rodney Everson, Randy Randall, Ken Wood and Jim Woods.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrington Funeral Directors of Jackson, Tenn., and Burton Funeral Home of Indianola, Miss., were in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 16, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 16, 2020.