Linda Joines
Linda Marie Joines, 71, a lifelong Brunswick, Ga., resident and registered nurse known for her energy and caring, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Linda spent the last few weeks courageously, sustained by her Roman Catholic faith, and surrounded by family, friends and the caring hospice staff. She was comforted by and grateful to her many friends, colleagues and former patients, who showered her with love and support through prayers, cards, gifts and constant well-wishes.
Linda was born in Brunswick, Ga., on March 16, 1948 and was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Evans Joines, a retiree of the Glynco Naval Air Station and lifelong supporter of Historic Downtown Brunswick causes, and Percy Dahlmah Joines, a retired linotype operator at The Brunswick News. She is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Judy Poole Joines of Brunswick. She is also survived by two nieces and a nephew and their families, Jean Joines Strasser (Kevin) of Brunswick, Leigh Joines Chapple (Ryan) of Seattle, Wash., and John Gabriel Joines (Rebecca Hummel) of Alpharetta, Ga. Linda was also preceded in death by her nephew, Michael Dahlmah Joines Jr., of Brunswick. She is also survived by a grand-niece and three grand-nephews, Olivia Strasser (19), Kyle Strasser (17), Nathaniel Chapple (14) and Gabriel Chapple (12), as well as several cousins.
Nursing was Linda's calling and her purpose. She was a 1969 graduate of Brunswick Junior College School of Nursing, and a 1974 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia School of Nursing. She also attended the University of Seville School of Medicine and the Georgia Southern University School of Nursing. Linda served as a registered nurse for more than 40 years at the Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS). She was proud to have been a founding team member for SGHS Cardiac Rehabilitation, and had worked at cardiac rehab since 1986. From 2008 to her retirement in 2014, Linda was the team leader for cardiac rehab. On May 7, 2009, she received the SGHS Nurse of the Year Award as part of the focus on National Nurses Week, celebrated annually throughout the United States. Throughout her career, Linda had the honor and privilege to care for patients who were amazing people; they gave her the strength and courage to get through her own recent journey with illness. After her retirement from SGHS, her love of nursing left her with a desire to return to the work of caring for others, and she most recently worked as a nurse in cardiac rehab.
All who knew Linda knew of her famous love of cats. She also loved to read her Bible, listen to music and take care of those in her community (both people and animals) who needed a little extra help or a loving friend. Those who were touched by Linda understood that the quality of one's existence is measured by the true depth of grace, love and care that one extols on others. Although she was taken too soon, she exhibited love and courage and reminded all of the preciousness of life.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to current events, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
The Brunswick News, March 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 19, 2020