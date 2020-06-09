Linda Mock Forsyth
Linda Forsyth

Linda Mock Forsyth, of Brunswick, Ga., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 79.

Linda was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillie Mae Mock of Brunswick, Ga.

Linda is survived by one daughter, Sherril L. Sumner of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and one son, Donald R. Forsyth of Brunswick, Ga. She was predeceased by one son, John C. Sumner; one sister, Barbara E. Mock; and three brothers, Edward O. Mock, Charles N. Mock and Ronald Mock. Linda also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Glynn County, born Jan. 19, 1941, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1959.

Linda was a certified legal secretary having worked for former First Federal Bank President Ben Slade, former Superior Court Judge Blenn Taylor and former State Senator Bill Littlefield. She retired from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office.

Linda was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church. She had a very compassionate heart, and enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Vincent de Paul charity, in Brunswick, Ga. Those who know her will remember her very kind, warm and outgoing personality. Linda was also an animal lover and a devoted advocate for the protection of animals. She was a member of the Doris Day Animal Foundation and PETA. Linda also loved music and instilled in her children a love of the classics. Linda was a very talented pianist, though few people may know. Linda studied piano for 10 years as a child and young adult; those lucky enough to hear her play were never disappointed.

Her family would like to give special thanks to her oncologist, Dr. Antonio Moran, and his staff. Dr. Moran's compassion for Linda and the needs of her family set a standard for all physicians to follow. Her family would also like to thank Linda's personal friends Annette Staats, James Vivenzio and Peter Vivenzio, who gave so much support and comfort to Linda during her battle with cancer.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, Linda's funeral will be limited to a small graveside service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her family plot at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, Ga. Linda cherished her relationships with her friends and family, and would have loved a large gathering, however out of concern for public health and safety, that will not be possible.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Xavier Church, St. Vincent de Paul, or the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 9, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
