Linda Royster
Linda Joy Royster went home to a joyous reunion with family on July 27. She was born to Janice Morrow Royster and Jesse T. Royster in Nahunta, Brantley County, on Feb. 6, 1945.
After graduating from Nahunta High School, Linda attended Perry Business School in Brunswick. She was a bookkeeper for Crandall Hardware of Brunswick, and then Glynn Electric/Hagemeyer until her retirement. For many years she was a resident of St. Simons Island, which she loved.
Linda was devoted to family and friends; she was an outstanding cook and baker and enjoyed sharing the bounty of her kitchen with them. She had an infectious laugh, and family took great pleasure in causing her to do so. Her special loves were her "poodle dogs" Angel and Abby.
She had a real affinity for babies - if there was one in the room, Linda had it on her lap.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Edris R. Gomez Solschenburger, Wiltse R. Robinson, Anne R. Thomas and Janice R. Self, brother Franklin Royster and nephew Stephen Royster.
Linda is survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Carswell and Jean Royster of Hortense, and William and Amelia Royster of Dunwoody, and brother-in-law Joe Thomas of Brunswick, her dear friend Mae Godwin, 13 nieces and nephews, numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Brunswick Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. A private memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. or No Kill Glynn County (animal rescue), 241 Florida Street, St. Simons Island.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 29, 2019