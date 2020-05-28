Linda S. Bradford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Bradford

Linda S. Bradford, of Brunswick, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cemetery, in Bastrop, La.

The family will receive friends at a walk-through viewing from 3-6 p.m. today at L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.

Due to COVID-19, people who attend the funeral on Friday should wear masks. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the local arrangements.

Tennant Funeral Home, in Bastrop, is in charge of the burial.

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
walk-through viewing
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Burial
02:00 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Send Flowers
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved