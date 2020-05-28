Linda Bradford



Linda S. Bradford, of Brunswick, died Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel of L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cemetery, in Bastrop, La.



The family will receive friends at a walk-through viewing from 3-6 p.m. today at L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.



Due to COVID-19, people who attend the funeral on Friday should wear masks. Social distancing protocols will be observed.



L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the local arrangements.



Tennant Funeral Home, in Bastrop, is in charge of the burial.



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020



