Linda Sebrowski
Linda Sue Strayer Zebrowski, 71, of Brunswick, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Earl Lamey officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 27, 2019
