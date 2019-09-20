|
Linda Lang
Linda W. Lang, 68, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Linda was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., the daughter of the late Troy Franklin Woodall and the late Mary Elizabeth Woodall. She graduated from North Springs High School in Dunwoody, Ga., and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southwestern. Linda then received her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University.
She was a second grade teacher, and retired from Glyndale Elementary School. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and helped with Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered with the email communications at the church. She was strongly devoted to her faith and enjoyed studying her Bible. Linda's grandson was the center of her world. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Mark Lang Jr. (Sheena) of Brunswick, Ga.; her precious grandson, Ethan Troy Lang; two sisters, Sandra Mower (Herb) of Demorest, Ga., and Carol Weisenburger (Larry) of Rex, Ga.; and a brother, Ronnie Woodall (Karen) of Bethlehem, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends between 3-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. The celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Wright Culpepper and Pastor Jim McIlrath officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brunswick First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 20, 2019