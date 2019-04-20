Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church
Lindell Sullivan, formerly of Carneghan, died April 16, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Carneghan Emanuel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hudson Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Marta S. Sullivan; siblings, Lee (Angela) Sullivan, Teresa (John) Young, Phyllis McIver, Melvin Sullivan and Ethel Sullivan; step mother, Marie Sullivan; sister-in-law, Gertrude Hutcherson; brother-in-law, Scott Gaspard; stepchildren, Amanda Buck, Billy (Jessica) Giles, Jamie and Tiffany Walker; aunts, Elouise Daniels, Shirley Everson and Elizabeth Sullivan; uncles, Joseph and Eugene Sullivan; and other relatives.

A native of McIntosh County, he attended McIntosh County Schools and was an Air Force veteran.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 20, 2019
