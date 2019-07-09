Linward McDowell



Linward Edward McDowell, 88, peacefully passed away July 3, 2019 at Bryant Nursing Center in Cochran, Ga.



The son of Harold Conner McDowell and Jannie Elizabeth Best, he was born in Oliver, Ga., on April 5, 1931, and grew up in nearby Newington. After graduating from Newington High School, he began his college career at Abraham Baldwin College and completed his Bachelor of Agriculture degree at the University of Georgia. He would later return to UGA to attain his master's degree.



Mr. McDowell joined the United States Army in 1951, and served during the Korean War. After leaving the Army, he continued his military career by entering the Army Reserves and later the National Guard. He retired from the military in 1991, having achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



His 40-plus year career in education began in Chester, Ga., as an agriculture teacher. In 1966, his career would take his family to Brunswick, Ga., where he was a part of the opening of Brunswick High School. During his time in Brunswick, Mr. McDowell advanced from agriculture teacher to director of vocational services. Retiring in 1991, he and his wife, Carolyn began their world travels, eventually traveling to 23 countries and all 50 states. Their travels would be interrupted for two years as he returned to serve as superintendent of Glynn County Schools.



An avid woodworker, Mr. McDowell spent many hours in his workshop producing several pieces of furniture for his family's enjoyment. One of his favorite pieces was a rock box for his wife which showcases her collection of rocks collected from their travels.



Mr. McDowell was an active member of his church. In Brunswick, he attended College Place United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School for over 40 years. After moving to Milan, Ga., he continued teaching at Milan Baptist Church.



An active member of the community, Mr. McDowell served as a member of the supervisory committee for Marshland Federal Credit Union for 30 years. Twenty-six of those years were as chair of the committee. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and served as president.



Mr. McDowell began his teaching career in Chester, Ga., where he met his future wife, Carolyn Virginia McLeod. Married in 1955, they would, in their 63 years together, have two daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Gerald) Lann of Milan, Ga., and Carol Lynn (Ray) Stalvey of Macon, Ga.; six grandchildren, Grayson (Tamar) Stalvey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Wil (Mollie) Jones of Perry, Ga., Lisa (Koen) Brormann of Stockholm, Sweden, Ben (Jada) Jones of Eastman, Ga., Maggie Jones (Chad) of Milan, Ga. and Sophie Jones of Eastman, Ga. They also have seven great-grandchildren, Piper, Edward, Hope, Annabel, Faith, Harper and Rose. He also leaves two sisters, Dorothy Waters and Betty Mock, both of Sylvania, Ga.; several nephews and nieces; and great-nephews and great-nieces.



Mr. McDowell is preceded in death by his sister Mary Polk; and brothers, Francis and William McDowell.



The family will hold a visitation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Moores Funeral Home and Crematory in Milledgeville, Ga. A military service will follow at 11 a.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



