Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Lisa Dasher "Lala" Sawyer

Lisa Dasher "Lala" Sawyer Obituary
Lisa Sawyer

Lisa "Lala" Dasher Sawyer, 66, of Darien, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Darien Church of God with the Rev. Tommy Whaley and the Rev. Bruce Morgan officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the memorial service, at Darien Church of God.

Lisa was born Jan. 14, 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Douglas Sawyer; her father, John Arthur Dasher; and her sister, Johnette Ryals.

Survivors include two sons, Will Woodcock, and Chase Rozier (Jordan), both of Darien; two special daughters, Lindsay Gardner of Darien and Tara Kelly of Brunswick; her mother, Nadine "Bootsy" Dasher of Statesboro; two sisters, Cynthia Middleton (Keith) of Statesboro and Amy Stimpson (Leonard) of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Matt Dasher Summerville, S.C., and David Ryals of Jacksonville, Fla.; two granddaughters, Chloe Woodcock of Brunswick and Payton Jennings of Darien; as well as many many nieces, nephews, and her faithful canine companions, Ellie and Cami.

Lisa was retired from Darien Telephone Co. after 33 years. She was a member of Darien United Methodist Church. Lisa was also a member of the Darien Bunko group. She was a very active member of the McIntosh County Community. She loved to swim, but most of all enjoyed spending time with Chloe and Payton as well as her puppies. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her newest granddaughter, Fynlee May. Lisa was also a people person and deeply devoted to her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be sent to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation, 505 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, NY 11021.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements www.edomillerandson.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 1, 2019
