Lisa Howard
Lisa Hammons Howard, 54, of Brunswick, passed away early Wednesday morning at her residence.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Maurice Williams officiating.
Lisa was born Sept. 23, 1965, in Savannah to Cecil Franklin Hammons and Bonnie Louise Wilkerson Hammons. She had lived in Brunswick since 1985, and had been employed with Sterling Elementary School. She enjoyed fishing, traveling to the mountains, photography and working puzzles.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Daniel Howard; sons, Joe Howard (Lisa) and Thomas Howard, all of Brunswick; brothers and sisters, Tyree Towson of Statesboro, Mike Hammons (Molly) of Bloomingdale, Bubba Hammons (Reva), April Brown (Michael), and Dorothy Burke, all of Effingham County; grandchildren, Lex, Ally, and Brandon Howard; her stepmother, Janet MacDonald of Effingham County; sisters-in-law, Karen Howard of Brunswick and Sarah Miller (Herschel) of Augusta; a brother-in-law, William Howard of Glenwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Franklin Hammons and Bonnie Louise Wilkerson Bartee; and twin sons, Dalton Matthew Howard and Jonathon Emory Howard.
Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 14, 2019
