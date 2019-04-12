|
|
|
Lizzie Mae Mack
Lizzie Mae Mack died April 2 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 1-6 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Baptist Church, 676 Myers Hill Road, in Brunswick, with interment to follow in Fred Blue Cemetery.
The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
The procession will leave from 527 Myers Hill Road.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 12, 2019
