Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Lois O. Jackson Campbell Obituary
Lois Campbell

Lois O. Jackson Campbell, formerly of Meridian, died June 6.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hudson Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Kendra Campbell, Dedric Campbell and Spencer Campbell; one grandson, DeAundre Campbell; siblings, Helen Jackson-Hayes, Ethera Key, Myrtice Jackson, Martha J. Williams, Connie J. Johnson; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 28, 2019
