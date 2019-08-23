Home

Lonnie Rooks

Lonnie Wayne Rooks, 65, of Hortense died Wednesday at his residence.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, in Waynesville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, with the Revs. Donald Patterson and Larry Little officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 23, 2019
