Loren Bruce Hackley
Bruce Hackley

Loren Bruce Hackley passed away peacefully in his sleep, Aug. 17.

Bruce was born April 2, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Loren C. and Genevieve Anderson Hackley. He was an avid baseball player and city bowling champ during his high school years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Missouri and began his career with Gaymar Industries in St. Louis. It was in Atlanta, working was vice president of sales for HPI, he met his wife of 33 years. Prior to moving to St. Simons in 1998, he had the honor of working with Dr. Merrick "Mike" Reese, founder of Texas Oncology, in Dallas, Texas. After moving full-time to St. Simons, Bruce and a long-time business colleague formed their own medical recruiting firm, a natural transition of having known or worked with most people in the industry.

Bruce enjoyed golf, volunteering for the RSM Classic and having lunch with his ROMEO group.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Lorene (Lodi) Palmer; sister, Linda Gehrke of Iowa Falls, Iowa; son, Michael (Amanda) Hackley; grandson, Llayton Hackley; and granddaughter, Parker Hackley, all of Atlanta, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
