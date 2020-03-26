Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Loretta Crews Daniels


1940 - 2020
Loretta Crews Daniels Obituary
Loretta Daniels

Loretta Crews Daniels, 79, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Loretta was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of the late Lymon and Nellie Crews. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Eddie Daniels; and two sisters, Geneva Bearden and Laverne Crews.

Loretta was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga. She was a dedicated member of New Life Sanctuary Church. Her life revolved around her church and family. She also loved to travel.

Loretta will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Terry Lynn Moore (Benjamin) of Brunswick, Ga.; her two sons, Rick Daniels (Mary Ann) of Brunswick, Ga., and Ron E. Daniels of Jacksonville, Fla.; six granddaughters, Rachel Moore of St. Simons Island, Ga., Kristen Godwin (David) of Brunswick, Ga., Roslyn Ingram (Chase) of Aiken, S.C., Robin Marshall (Joe) of Savannah, Ga., Mandy Ingram (Chad) of Aiken, S.C., and Kayla Daniels of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Vernon Crews of Brunswick, Ga., and Eddie Crews (Brenda) of Brunswick, Ga. Mrs. Loretta is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private family graveside service will be held at Chapel Park Cemetery to honor Loretta's life. Dana Swain will officiate the service.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 26, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 26, 2020
