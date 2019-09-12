|
Lorraine Murray
Lorraine Murray, 83, of Locust Grove, died Sunday at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Works Ministries, in Brunswick, with Pastor Mark Baker officiating.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 12, 2019
