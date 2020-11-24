Louisa Buie



Louisa "Weeji" Butler Buie, 73, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her residence.



The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Wesley Deverger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.



Louisa was born July 18, 1947, in Atlanta, Ga., to Glenn Butler Thompson and Eloise Mize Butler. She was a 1965 graduate of Bass High School in Atlanta, and had lived in Brunswick for the past 32 years. Louisa was a pharmacy technician with CVS, and enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, hummingbirds and her plants, having the ability to make anything grow.



Survivors include her children, Christopher T. Buie (Felicia) of White Oak, Trey Buie (Beth) of White Oak and Glenn Butler Buie (Kim) of Spokane Valley, Wash.; and grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, Shawn, Nicholas, Kaitlyn Call (J.C.), Kali Odum (Sydney), Lily, and Ella, Easton and Hudsyn.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Tom Butler.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store