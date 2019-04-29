Home

Owen Funeral Home
12 Collins Drive
Cartersville, GA 301200911
(770) 382-3030
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise K. Hamilton Obituary
Louise Hamilton

Louise K. Hamilton, 87, of Cartersville, Ga., and Brunswick, Ga., passed away on April 22, 2019.

Mrs. Hamilton was born on April 10, 1932, in Cartersville, Ga., daughter of the late Eugene Keith and Emma Anderson Keith.

Mrs. Hamilton retired from AT&T after 35 years of dedicated employment as a supply manager.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton Keith and Billy Keith.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Hamilton; and brothers, Buddy Keith and Grady Keith.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Sunset Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Kenny Jacobs officiating.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120 is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 27, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 29, 2019
