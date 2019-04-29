|
|
Louise Hamilton
Louise K. Hamilton, 87, of Cartersville, Ga., and Brunswick, Ga., passed away on April 22, 2019.
Mrs. Hamilton was born on April 10, 1932, in Cartersville, Ga., daughter of the late Eugene Keith and Emma Anderson Keith.
Mrs. Hamilton retired from AT&T after 35 years of dedicated employment as a supply manager.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton Keith and Billy Keith.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Hamilton; and brothers, Buddy Keith and Grady Keith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Sunset Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Kenny Jacobs officiating.
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 29, 2019