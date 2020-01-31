Home

Louise Woodcock Roberson


1940 - 2020
Louise Woodcock Roberson Obituary
Louise Roberson

Louise Woodcock Roberson, 79, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Louise was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Patterson, Ga., to Julian Lawton Woodcock and Dorothy Nell Davis Woodcock. She moved to Brunswick as a small child, and had lived in Glynn and Brantley counties most of her life. She spent a lot of time on the Satilla River fishing and boating, which was her favorite pastime. She had been employed with Brunswick Manufacturing, Brunswick Pulp & Paper and was a waitress at Captain Joe's Seafood.

Survivors include her children, Julian "Bubba" Smith, Gary Smith and Angie Smith, all of Brunswick; brothers, Lawton Woodcock (Joann) of Darien, Tommy Woodcock (Lynn), Ray Woodcock and Jerry Woodcock, all of Brunswick; grandchildren, Travis Smith, Preston Smith, Trent Smith, Krystal Jones and Breann Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 31, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 31, 2020
