Lucille Brooks
Lucille Eva Brooks, 87, of Woodbine, Ga., died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on Aug. 21, 1932 to Clarence and Mildred C Ingerson in Rockland, Maine.
She is preceded in death by husband, Reginald Brooks; her parents; and six siblings, Hiram Ingerson, Donald Ingerson, Helen Ingerson, Doris Ingerson, Leona Percola and Alice Butler.
She is survived by four children, Wayne Butler (Gina) of Tacoma, Wash., Stephen Butler of Gulfport, Miss., Deborah Williams of Woodbine, Ga., and Joyce Butler of Waldoboro, Maine; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Dudley of Rockland, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
The Brunswick News, November 19, 2019
