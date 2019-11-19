Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Eva Brooks


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Eva Brooks Obituary
Lucille Brooks

Lucille Eva Brooks, 87, of Woodbine, Ga., died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on Aug. 21, 1932 to Clarence and Mildred C Ingerson in Rockland, Maine.

She is preceded in death by husband, Reginald Brooks; her parents; and six siblings, Hiram Ingerson, Donald Ingerson, Helen Ingerson, Doris Ingerson, Leona Percola and Alice Butler.

She is survived by four children, Wayne Butler (Gina) of Tacoma, Wash., Stephen Butler of Gulfport, Miss., Deborah Williams of Woodbine, Ga., and Joyce Butler of Waldoboro, Maine; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Dudley of Rockland, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.

Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -