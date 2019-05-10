Lucio Co



Lucio Co was born March 4, 1944, in Manila, Philippines, the youngest of five raised by his greatly admired widowed mother. He earned both his B.S and M.D. at Far Eastern University and completed his psychiatry training in Cincinnati. He helped his clients in Kentucky and after 1997, in Georgia, at several community mental health clinics and state hospitals. Until the end of his long service he listened to and empathized with everyone he treated. His family remembers the precious times traveling with him, eating food he cooked and helping with his many DYI projects.



Lucio is survived by two older siblings, Liwa Salvador in Manila, and Domingo Co in Louisville, Ky., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His wife, Kathy, and sons, Luis and Jonathan reside in Brunswick. Their older siblings are Dr. Daniel Co, a Las Cruces pharmacist, Lisa Co of Tallahassee and Julio David Co of Birmingham. His former wife, Lily Co, his daughters, Lucille and Aileen and Aileen's husband, Hilbert Guazon, and granddaughters, Hilianne and Harleen live in Moreno Valley, Calif. Lucio and Juanita Co Collins are the parents of Rachel Co, Dr. Kari Candela, a dentist, married to Dr. Peter Candela, and Adam Co, whose wife is Valerie, and grandchildren Zaden, Ariel and Phoenix. All reside in the Columbia, S.C., area. Lucio's dear friends of many decades mourn him also, on both sides of the world.



Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, followed at 2 p.m. by the funeral in the Prudence Hall Chapel of Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home, in Brunswick.



Hall, Jones and Brown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 10, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 10, 2019