Lucy Leonard
Lucy Mozella "Tut-Tut," "Sister" Lee Leonard was born July 1, 1922, in Harris Neck, Ga., to the late Mr. Joseph Lee and Mrs. Mozella Thorpe Lee (later Mrs. Mozella Thorpe Thomas). Earlier in life she married Mr. William Peterson, and to their union were born Robert Wesley Peterson, Mary Peterson and Juanita Peterson Coley.
The matriarch of our family departed this life at her home Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 9:51 p.m. surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her beloved daughters, Mary and Juanita; a grandson, Michael Peterson; and stepfather, Henry Thomas. Also she was predeceased by her dear sisters, Marie McIntosh and Mildred "Blossom" Scott; two nephews and a niece; a special cousin, Robert "Uncle Boy" Lee Jr.; and a special friend Edward "Big Bubber" Johnson.
Her survivors are a step-grandmother, Maude Thorpe, Harris Neck, Ga.; her loyal, loving, and devoted caregiver son, Robert "Bobby" "Pete" (Alberta) Peterson; three grandchildren who she helped co-rear (along with fellow Golden Girls Juanita, Blossom, and Dorothy Green), Bonnie (Al) Coley Burrell, Waldorf, Md., Sherri (Marvin Jr.) Coley McRae, Creedmoor, N.C., and Robert (Lorma) Coley, Newport News, Va.; plus the gift of four grandchildren, Pam Cummings, Brunswick, Ga., Albert (Gail) Cummings III, Midway, Ga., Marsha Cummings, Brunswick, Ga., and Kevin (Margaret) Cummings, Valdosta, Ga.; eight great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one uncle, Alonzo Thorpe Jr., Brunswick, Ga.; 12 nieces and nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews; special first cousins, Eloise Spears, St. Simons Island, Ga., Kay Manigault, New York, N.Y.; many, many cousins; a close friend, Patricia E. Sams; a goddaughter, Tonya Sams; a faithful caregiver and neighbor, Ann Kenty; as well as several other extended family members and friends who join in celebrating her 97 years of life.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
A public viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 10, 2019
