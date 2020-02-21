|
|
|
Lula Mae Loving
Lula Mae Loving died Feb. 12 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 108 Yorktown Drive.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020