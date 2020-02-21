Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725

Lula Mae Loving

Send Flowers
Lula Mae Loving Obituary
Lula Mae Loving

Lula Mae Loving died Feb. 12 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

The procession will leave from 108 Yorktown Drive.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, February 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -