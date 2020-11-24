1/1
Lulie Irene Goins Drew
Lulie Drew

Lulie Irene Goins Drew, 104, of Marietta and St. Simons Island, passed away Nov. 20, 2020.

She was a native of Franklin, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kneyon Drew; her parents, Jim El and Bessie Phelps Goins; and a brother, Bill Goins.

She was born July 12, 1916.

Mrs. Drew was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University, in Bowling Green, Ky., with a degree in business administration. She was a legal secretary and employed in the Bureau of Aeronautics, Navy Department, Washington, D.C., during World War II. She was the private secretary to the chief of the Bureau of Aeronautics, Rear Admiral John H. Towers, who was considered the Father of Naval Aviation, and also the third naval officer to be designated a naval aviator. She was also the private secretary of Admiral John S. McCain, who was the grandfather of Senator John S. McCain. Admiral McCain was one of the front rank of admirals and generals to witness the signing of the surrender documents with the Japanese in 1945.

She transferred to Naval Air Station St. Simons in 1943 as administrative assistant and chief clerk of civilian and officer personnel records. The Naval Radar Training School was later transferred to the station. After the air station was transferred to Norfolk, she was a public stenographer for several years, and did the research typing for Eugenia Price for "Beloved Invader." She was a legal secretary to the Fendig Dickey Law Firm and was employed by the Social Security Office in Brunswick at the time of her retirement.

She was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Civinette Club, life member, Garden Club of Georgia, Neptune Garden Club and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

She was one of five employees of the first bank on the island, St. Simons State Bank, or what is now Coastal Bank.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at Christ Church Cemetery, St. Simons Island, Ga., with Senior Pastor Tom Jones, St. Simons United Methodist Church, officiating.

Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com.

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel
2000 Cobb Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 300603759
7704320771
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
