Luna Childers

Luna James Childers
"May the wind always be at your back, and the sun upon your face; and the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance among the stars."
God needed a special angel in heaven. He reached down to Earth and gently placed Luna James Childers in his arms. They walked through Heaven's gates on Thursday.
Luna James was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Left to keep her memory alive on this side of Heaven are her loving mother, Jessica Danielle Childers; her grandparents, "Mia" Heather and David Hamby; her aunt, Ashley Childers and significant other Max Parmelee; one cousin, Ashley's son, Jay Riley Childers; one uncle Wesley Maxwell; and her great-grandmother "Nana" Kathleen Schoonover Childers, all of St. Simons Island. Luna was also blessed with two godmothers, Julia Tumlin of Nahunta and Amy Owens of Brunswick.
Luna was born at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital at 1:55 p.m. Luna James was held, loved and prayed for in her mother's arms until God made her a beautiful angel to look down on us all.
Luna's family will not be hosting a public funeral. Luna's family has asked that in lieu of flowers you please donate to her memorial fund. More information and the link for her donation site is: everloved.com
; search "Luna James Childers."
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 10, 2020