1/
Luna Childers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luna James Childers

"May the wind always be at your back, and the sun upon your face; and the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance among the stars."

God needed a special angel in heaven. He reached down to Earth and gently placed Luna James Childers in his arms. They walked through Heaven's gates on Thursday.

Luna James was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Left to keep her memory alive on this side of Heaven are her loving mother, Jessica Danielle Childers; her grandparents, "Mia" Heather and David Hamby; her aunt, Ashley Childers and significant other Max Parmelee; one cousin, Ashley's son, Jay Riley Childers; one uncle Wesley Maxwell; and her great-grandmother "Nana" Kathleen Schoonover Childers, all of St. Simons Island. Luna was also blessed with two godmothers, Julia Tumlin of Nahunta and Amy Owens of Brunswick.

Luna was born at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital at 1:55 p.m. Luna James was held, loved and prayed for in her mother's arms until God made her a beautiful angel to look down on us all.

Luna's family will not be hosting a public funeral. Luna's family has asked that in lieu of flowers you please donate to her memorial fund. More information and the link for her donation site is: everloved.com; search "Luna James Childers."

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved