|
|
Lyle Wendel
Lyle Jade Wendel, 40, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on March 10, 2020, in Mascoutah, Ill.
She was born Nov. 27, 1979, to Mark Wendel and Faye Holloway. She was preceded in death by her papa, Jack Holloway; uncle, Johnny Holloway and uncle, Toby Vines.
She is survived by her sons, River Jackson Davis and Canyon Edward Davis of Waycross, Ga.; and her daughter, Fierie Jade Wendel (Isabella Taylor) of Flagler Beach, Fla.; her sisters, Lorne Wendel and Kelly Wendell Alsobrook; special sister, Jada Williams; her father, Mark Wendel; her mother, Faye Holloway; paternal grandmother, Jan Wendel; and maternal grandmother, Fannie Lou Holloway.
Lyle was a loving mother and would do anything for her children. She never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back if it meant you would be OK. She was an avid artist and photographer. She was very intelligent and mechanically inclined, and could repair anything. She was so unique and such a special soul. To know her was like knowing an angel here on Earth. She was so bright and colorful and would light up a room with her beautiful soul. She was loved by so many and will be forever in our hearts.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at New Beulah United Methodist Church, 467 New Beulah Church Road, Metter, Ga. 30439. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 20, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 20, 2020