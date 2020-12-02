1/1
Lyman Parker Parker Jr.
1943 - 2020
Thomas Lyman Parker Jr.

Thomas Lyman Parker Jr., 77, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully in the Golden Isles, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with his family by his side.

Mr. Parker was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Atlanta, Ga., the son of the late Dr. Thomas Lyman Parker Sr. and Merle Anderson Parker. Tom attended primary school in Atlanta, and finished his remaining school years in Douglas, Ga., where his father moved the family in 1953.

In 1965, Tom graduated from LaGrange College, where he earned his B.S. degree. While pursuing his degree, his and Larree's three young sons were born, inevitably becoming a large part of college life. After graduation, Tom began his career as a pharmaceutical sales representative with Merck Sharp and Dohme in Winter Haven, Fla. In 1970, after accepting a job with 3M Corp. in the Orthopedics Division, Tom moved his family to Atlanta, Ga., embarking on what became a satisfying and illustrious 30-year career. Tom and family loved Atlanta and called it their home.

In 1985, Mr. Parker was selected to become 3M's Director of Professional Relations, specializing in the launch of new and innovative products for the Orthopedics Division of the company. Tom excelled in his role and cultivated relationships with notable opinion leader physicians, who along with 3M, are responsible for several of the advances in orthopedic surgery today. Tom, Larree and Carey moved to Sea Island and later to St. Simons Island to enjoy life in the Golden Isles following his retirement from 3M.

As an aside to his career with 3M, Tom founded Peachtree Orthopedic Products (POP) in 1989, and after a short time, turned it over to his son, Richard. Tom rejoined the company as CEO under the new name, Midwest Medical, in 2010, and retired in 2015.

Mr. Parker was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, St. Simons Rotary Club, Coastal Symphony of Georgia, St. Simons Land Trust, and a founding member of the Sea Island Club.

During his lifetime, Tom pursued many interests, including music, arts, dance, travel, politics and lively debates.

Tom will be remembered for his personality and dedication to his family, immediate and greater, and will be forever missed.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Parker, of Douglas, Ga.

Tom leaves his wife of 59 years, Larraine "Larree" O'Steen Parker; sons, Thomas L. Parker III (Suelynne) of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Carey Lane Parker of St. Simons Island and Richard Lance Parker (Jill) of Folly Beach, S.C.; brother, John Parker (Karen) of Douglas, Ga.; two sisters, Lynn Schofield of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Laura Parker of Arlington, Va.; six grandchildren, Thomas L. Parker IV, Emily Parker, Sarah Parker, Richard Parker Jr., Tom Parker and William Parker; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A family graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Christ Church Cemetery, on St. Simons Island, with the Rev. Benjy Varnell officiating.

Pallbearers were Mark O'Steen, Jason Parker, Andrew Stewart, Chris Yaughn, Thomas Parker IV, Richard Parker Jr., Tom Lane Parker and William Parker.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange College, 601 Broad St., LaGrange, GA 30240 - www.lagrange.edu/giving.

Sims Funeral Home, in Douglas, Ga., was in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sims Funeral Home Inc
201 N Peterson Ave
Douglas, GA 31533
(912) 384-1234
