Lynda Lanora Hope
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Hope

Lynda Lenora Hope, 76, of Carrollton, passed away May 31, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date.

Ms. Hope was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Riley Hope and Ruth Young Hope; brother, Dan Riley Hope; and nephew, Brent Hope.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Ransom and Mark Richardson of Carrollton; son, Neikya and Candi Hutto; sister-in-law, Ann Hope of Brunswick; brother, Tim Hope of Orlando; two grandchildren, Austin Hutto and Kayla Murphy; and nieces and nephews.

Ms. Hope worked many years as a dental assistant. She was of Baptist faith, loved animals, and enjoyed drawing, the beach and spending time with family.

Bellamy Funeral Home Hiram is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved