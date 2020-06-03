Lynda Hope



Lynda Lenora Hope, 76, of Carrollton, passed away May 31, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date.



Ms. Hope was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Riley Hope and Ruth Young Hope; brother, Dan Riley Hope; and nephew, Brent Hope.



Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Ransom and Mark Richardson of Carrollton; son, Neikya and Candi Hutto; sister-in-law, Ann Hope of Brunswick; brother, Tim Hope of Orlando; two grandchildren, Austin Hutto and Kayla Murphy; and nieces and nephews.



Ms. Hope worked many years as a dental assistant. She was of Baptist faith, loved animals, and enjoyed drawing, the beach and spending time with family.



The Brunswick News, June 3, 2020



