Mabel Neal
Mabel Phelps Neal died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Hospice of Golden Isles on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 100 years of age. She was born in 1919 in Sale City, Ga., to Carl Phelps and Nora Clark Phelps of Camilla, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Malcolm Phelps, Harry Phelps and Duane Phelps. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles A. Neal.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ella Boutwell (John) of Augusta Ga.; three daughters, Nora Lee Acton of Seneca, S.C., Marjorie Kesler (Phillip) of Gainesville, Ga., and Emwynn Smith (Jackson) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
During World War II, Mabel worked in Mitchell County with the extension agency. She worked in the program where German prisoners of war were used by the local farmers for labor. In 1946, Charles Neal found this beautiful woman, married her and brought her to St. Simons Island to start their life together. She was a dedicated wife and mother who always put her family's needs before her own. When Sears Roebuck came to town, she was among the first employees to be hired and, after 25 years, retired. She was active in St. Simons First United Methodist Church for many years, including MYF, Sunday School, and the Worship Committee. In her golden years, she enjoyed celebrating her milestone birthdays, cruising with family and sharing stories of the past.
She left behind a legacy of valuing Christian faith, importance of family, and service to others.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A family graveside service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in her memory be made to a .
