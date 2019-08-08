Home

Mack Hodges

Mack C. Hodges died July 29 at his residence.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

The family will meet at the funeral home prior to the service.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019
