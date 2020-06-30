Mack Grovner Jr.
Mack Grovner Jr., formerly of Sapelo Island, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A limited graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Behavior Cemetery. The ferry will depart the Meridian dock at 9 a.m. Thursday.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Grovner; children, Jimmie Holmes Jr. and Angela Smith; grandson, Anthony Grovner Jr.; siblings, Mary Grovner and Celia Grovner; and other relatives.
A public walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks and social distancing will be required for both the viewing and the service.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 30, 2020
