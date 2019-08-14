|
|
Maison Rowell
Maison Allen Rowell, 14, of Killeen, Texas, passed away Aug. 4, 2019, at UF Health Shands Hospital, in Jacksonville.
A service to celebrate Maison's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Atkinson Church of God of Prophecy, in Atkinson.
Maison had lived in Brunswick most of his life, living in Texas for the past three years. He was an honor student at Charles Patterson Middle School, in Killeen, Texas, where he received a Leadership Award, and early acceptance to college. He was active in theater arts and the Charles Patterson Middle School Cavalier Band. Maison was an amazing baker, and was full of light and spirit.
Survivors include his mother, Deanna Guest and father, Joshua Guest, of Killeen, Texas; his father, Walter James Rowell of Brunswick; grandparents, Fay Rowell Potter of Brunswick, Patricia Thompson of Brunswick and Allen Adams of Milwaukee, Wis.; brothers, James Ethan Rowell of Killeen, Texas, Jaden Bailey of Brunswick, Emma Guest and Addyson Guest, both of Killeen, Texas, and Sara Adams and Kagen Ray, both of Brunswick; aunts, Alison Ford, Christina Potter and Heather Guest; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 14, 2019