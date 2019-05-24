Home

Malcolm Charles "Mac" Hatcher


1944 - 2019
Malcolm Charles "Mac" Hatcher Obituary
Malcolm Hatcher

Malcolm Charles "Mac" Hatcher, 74, husband of Barbara Ellen (Pechin) Hatcher, of 120 Westgate Road, Verona, Va., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Hatcher was born on Sept. 10, 1944, on St. Simons Island, Ga., a son of the late Charlie Marvin and Helen (Chambliss) Hatcher.

Malcolm retired in September 2018 from Bridgewater Retirement Community. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, football and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Hatcher; and several brothers.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 24 years, are two sons, Marty G. Hatcher and his wife Amy, and Henry C. Varnes IV and his wife Chelsea, both of Georgia; two daughters, Cassandra J. Hatcher of Georgia, and Amber M. Varnes of Staunton, Va.; a brother, Edward Butler of Georgia; two sisters, Janet Hudson of Georgia, and Anne Blount of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Travis Ricks, Brandon Hatcher, Megan Hatcher, Patrick Wells, Kyle Hatcher, Courtney Herring and Daniel Hatcher; and five great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Mr. Hatcher's wishes there will be no services.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 24, 2019
