Mamie Young

Mamie C. Norman Young died July 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Ebenezer Cemetery in Eulonia.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



She is survived by her husband, Collins Young Jr.; children, Mary Young, Collins Young III and Jermaine Young; a brother, Will (Rose) Norman; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.



Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed, at both the viewing and the service.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020



