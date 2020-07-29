1/
Mamie C. Norman Young
Mamie Young

Mamie C. Norman Young died July 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Ebenezer Cemetery in Eulonia.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Collins Young Jr.; children, Mary Young, Collins Young III and Jermaine Young; a brother, Will (Rose) Norman; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Masks will be required to attend, and social-distancing protocols will be imposed, at both the viewing and the service.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
