Mamie Padgett



Mamie Marline Padgett, 81, passed away on June 10, 2019, after a long hard battle against dementia and Alzheimer's.



Marline was born June 3, 1938, in Glennville, Ga., to parents Lyman E. Padgett and Audrey Evelyn Padgett.



She is survived by her seven children, Thomas Edward Stewart Jr. of Steinhatchee, Fla., Valerie Mistretta and husband Sal of Ponchatoula, La., Robin McDonald and husband Mark of St. Simons Island, Ga., April Freidline and husband Noel of Charlotte, N.C., Shane Stewart and wife Shelli of North Carolina and Jennifer Boyer of St. Simons Island, Ga.; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Richard Padgett and wife Libby of Darien, Ga., Sharon Rozier of Savannah, Ga., Judi Roland and husband Wayne of Mims, Fla., and Melvin Padgett and wife, Cindy of Darien, Ga. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lyman E. Padgett; mother, Audrey Evelyn Padgett; sister, Martha Greiner; brother, Charles Padgett; two nephews, Dean and Christopher Padgett; niece, Amelia Greiner; and great-grandson, Tristan Shane McDonald.



Marline grew up in Glennville, Ga. She attended grade school there, then moved with her family to Darien, Ga., in 1950. She graduated with honors from Darien High School. She also was on the high school basketball team. She raised her seven children in Brunswick, Ga. At the age of 37, she decided to get her nursing degree. After graduating from Brunswick Junior College in 1977, she was employed by the Brunswick Hospital as a registered nurse. She loved nursing! In 1980, she and some of her children moved to Danbury, Conn. She worked as a cardiac nurse in the medical department of Union Carbide Chemical Corp. She also worked as a private duty nurse for many years. In 1992, she moved home to Darien to spend time with her family.



Devoted daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, Marline loved the Lord. Her faith was very important to her. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many church callings through the years. She especially enjoyed teaching a seminary class for the youth. She loved serving the Lord.



Marline loved cooking, gardening, her parents' farm (Padgett Patch), backpacking, cross country skiing, theatre, playing games with her family and ice cream. She loved the ocean, swimming, mountains and New York City. She loved her mom, dad, brothers and sisters. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Marline was known for being kind, generous and being good to those who knew her and those who did not. She will be greatly missed.



Visitation with the family and life celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.



The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Randy Glenn will officiate. Burial will be in Pigot Branch Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of all arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 12, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 12, 2019