Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First African Baptist Church
500 Market St
Darien, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie McGirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie McGirth

Send Flowers
Mamie McGirth Obituary
Mamie McGirth

Mamie Underwood McGirth of Darien died Dec. 22 at Sears Manor.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at First African Baptist Church 500 Market St. in Darien, with burial in Upper Mill cemetery, the body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services. Viewing will be held Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children Evelyn (Alex) Simms, Cortez McGirth, and Rita (Jerome) Watson, siblings Ethel Ward and Marjorie (Joseph) Washington and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -