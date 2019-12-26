|
Mamie McGirth
Mamie Underwood McGirth of Darien died Dec. 22 at Sears Manor.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at First African Baptist Church 500 Market St. in Darien, with burial in Upper Mill cemetery, the body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to services. Viewing will be held Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children Evelyn (Alex) Simms, Cortez McGirth, and Rita (Jerome) Watson, siblings Ethel Ward and Marjorie (Joseph) Washington and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 26, 2019
