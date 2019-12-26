|
|
Mamie McGirth
Mamie Underwood McGirth, of Darien, died Sunday at Sears Manor.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Evelyn (Alex) Simms, Cortez McGirth and Rita (Jerome) Watson; siblings, Ethel Ward and Marjorie (Joseph) Washington; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019