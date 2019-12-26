Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
First African Baptist Church
500 Market St
Darien, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie McGirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Underwood McGirth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Underwood McGirth Obituary
Mamie McGirth

Mamie Underwood McGirth, of Darien, died Sunday at Sears Manor.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First African Baptist Church, 500 Market St., in Darien, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Evelyn (Alex) Simms, Cortez McGirth and Rita (Jerome) Watson; siblings, Ethel Ward and Marjorie (Joseph) Washington; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -