Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Overcomers Church
3701 Darien Hwy 17 North
Mamie W. Richardson Obituary
Mamie Richardson

Mrs. Mamie W. Richardson died July 23, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:00 am at Philadelphia Overcomers Church 3701 Darien Hwy 17 North with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12 to 5 pm at the Brunswick Funeral Home 2700 Albany Street. The procession will leave from 2313 Reynolds Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 2, 2019
