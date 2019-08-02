|
Mamie Richardson
Mrs. Mamie W. Richardson died July 23, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:00 am at Philadelphia Overcomers Church 3701 Darien Hwy 17 North with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12 to 5 pm at the Brunswick Funeral Home 2700 Albany Street. The procession will leave from 2313 Reynolds Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 2, 2019
