Sallie Mann
Sallie Miller Wright Dawson Mann, 100, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, in Brunswick, Georgia, following a short illness. She was born May 21, 1919, in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a homemaker and music teacher.
Sallie was a daughter of the late Everett W. and Nina Seldomridge Miller. She was the last surviving child of her parents, preceded by brothers John, Linden, Norman, and Eugene; and sister, Carmen Miller Greeson; in addition to two brothers who died in infancy, Glendon and Ernest.
After graduating with a degree in music from Asbury University in 1941, Sallie taught music and typing at Owosso (Michigan) College and Pilgrim Bible College (Kernersville, North Carolina).
In 1948 she married Emmette L. Wright, to which three children were born: Janice Wright Halderson (husband: Bill), of St. Simons Island, Ga.; David L. Wright (wife: Angel), of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Jonathan E. Wright, of Lewisburg, W.Va.
After living in Huntington, W.Va., and Ashland, Ky., the family moved in 1969 to Avon Park, Fla., where they owned and operated Avon Mobile Home Park. Emmette died in 1973. In 1977, Sallie married Eugene T. Dawson, and the couple spent several summers in Fairlea, W.Va., and winters in Lakeland, Fla., later moving to Dahlonega, Ga. Eugene died in early 2001, and later that year Sallie married Leonard W. Mann, who survives her. The couple lived primarily in Lancaster, Ohio; St. Simons Island, Ga.; and Brunswick, Ga.
Sallie was a faithful member and musician in the Pilgrim Holiness (now Wesleyan), Nazarene, and United Methodist denominations and was known for her ability to play a wide array of hymns, gospel music, and popular music. She taught piano and organ in her home for many years. She was last a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Other survivors besides her husband, Leonard, include two step-children: Stephen Mann of Captain Cook, Hawaii, and Susan Reams of Dripping Springs, Tex.; five grandchildren: Michelle Wright, of Avon Park, Fla.; James Wright, of Covington, Tenn.; Kelly Wright, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Benjamin and Zachary Wright, of Lewisburg, W.Va.; great-grandchildren: Kortney Wright, Jordan Wright, and Zakk Jones, all of Avon Park, Fla.; Aubrey and Isaac Wright, of Greenup, Ky.; and four great-great grandchildren: Kaedyn, Kieryn, and Alexander Almonte; and Aailiyah Luis, all of Avon Park, Fla.; plus five step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren.
The family expresses special thanks to Addington Place of Brunswick and Heartland Hospice of Southeast Georgia for their love and support.
At her request, Sallie's body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 1 p.m., at Stevenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Fla., followed by interment at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
Any memorial donations may be made to purchase and place Bibles in Sallie's memory through The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1380, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, and Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, Fla.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 5, 2019