Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
1520 Wolfe St.
Margaret B. Hulett Obituary
Margaret Hulett

Margaret B. Hulett died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1520 Wolfe St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. Monday at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 107 Beens Bend.

Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2019
