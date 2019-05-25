|
Margaret Hulett
Margaret B. Hulett died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1520 Wolfe St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. Monday at Brunswick Funeral Home.
The procession will leave from 107 Beens Bend.
Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 25, 2019
