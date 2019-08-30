Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Bay Harbour Church of God
Margaret Elizabeth Clark "Margie" Prefontaine

Margaret Elizabeth Clark "Margie" Prefontaine Obituary
Margie Prefontaine

Margaret "Margie" Elizabeth Clark Prefontaine, of Waverly, Ga., passed away Aug. 8 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Bay Harbour Church of God, near Exit 29.

Survivors include her children, Laura, Sherry, Michael and Steven Prefontaine; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Moore, Scottie Ogden, Macee German, Haley Bagley, and Dylan, Brittany, Kelsey and Alexis Prefontaine; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gavin Moore, Jayden Ogden, Elizabeth Haynes, Zauge Prefontaine and Averee German; and her siblings, Hazel Whitehead, Francis Miller, John Clark Jr. and Arlene Hatten.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 30, 2019
