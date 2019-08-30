|
|
Margie Prefontaine
Margaret "Margie" Elizabeth Clark Prefontaine, of Waverly, Ga., passed away Aug. 8 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Bay Harbour Church of God, near Exit 29.
Survivors include her children, Laura, Sherry, Michael and Steven Prefontaine; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Moore, Scottie Ogden, Macee German, Haley Bagley, and Dylan, Brittany, Kelsey and Alexis Prefontaine; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gavin Moore, Jayden Ogden, Elizabeth Haynes, Zauge Prefontaine and Averee German; and her siblings, Hazel Whitehead, Francis Miller, John Clark Jr. and Arlene Hatten.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 30, 2019