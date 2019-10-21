|
Margaret McDowell Gayton
Margaret McDowell Gayton, 87, of Brunswick, passed away early Saturday morning at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with a service being held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will also be held from the grave site at Chapel Park Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Bobby Moore and Pastor Richard Baker officiating both services.
Survivors include her children; Charlie Davis (Colleen), Joseph Davis, Kenneth Davis, all of Brunswick, and Cheryl Baker (Richard) of Bristol, TN, Brothers; Frank McDowell, David McDowell, and Ben McDowell, sisters, Dianne Waggoner and Cathy McDowell, 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Gayton was born April 14, 1932, in Brunswick, to Frank Alexander and Thelma Lee Miller McDowell. She had lived in Brunswick most of her life, working as a waitress for many years at local restaurants, including The Deck and The Cloister Hotel. In later years, she was an in home caregiver for others needing in home care, and was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald L. Davis, and a grandson, Joseph Davis.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 21, 2019