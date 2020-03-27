Home

Margaret Gemma Mirasola


1933 - 2020
Margaret Gemma Mirasola Obituary
Margaret Mirasola

Margaret Gemma Mirasola passed away on March 23, 2020, at her residence on Jekyll Island.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Frank and Johanna Kurch.

She was the fifth of six children and is survived by her sister, Joan Erna (Kurch) Hector.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 59 years, Franklin G. Mirasola; and six children, Joan, Luke, Sara, Michelle, Georgia and Elizabeth Ann; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Margaret moved to Jekyll Island in September 1997 from Rochester Hills, Mich. She is much loved and will be greatly missed.

Margaret will be interred at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, N.Y.

Funeral rites and a memorial reception will take place at a time and locale to be announced.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 26, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 27, 2020
