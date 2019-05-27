Margaret Hulett



Margaret Jaunita Boston Hulett, of Brunswick, returned home to God?s heavenly kingdom on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



She was born Monday, July 18, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late George and Grace McIver Boston. She enjoyed 97 years and 10 months on her earthly journey.



She is survived by sons, George Hulett (Phyllis) of St. Marys, Randall Hulett (Jeff) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Christopher Hulett, Michael Hulett (Jim) and William Hulett Jr., all of Brunswick; daughters, the Rev. Deacon Willetta H. McGowen (Mitchell) of Brunswick, Anita Evans of Anchorage, Alaska, and Shonna Hulett of Savannah. She also leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Hulett was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Josephine McIver Hightower; former husband, William Hulett; sons, William and James; daughter, Margaret; and son-in-law, the Rev. Goldie Evans.



Margaret was a devoted member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church for 95 years. Throughout the decades, she served in the choir, on the Stewardess and Usher boards, as President of the Golden Age Ministry and other ministries too numerous to mention.



Her homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1520 Wolfe St., in Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Stain Glass Window fund at St. Paul A.M.E. Church.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 24, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 27, 2019