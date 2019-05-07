|
Margaret Bristol
Margaret Jones Bristol, formerly of Eulonia, died May 4, 2019, at Liberty Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her children, Patricia Palmer, Willie L. Thomas, Paul Roberson, James Bristol Jr., Frederick Bristol and Rodney Bristol; siblings, Charles Jones, Shirley Jones and Louise Clay and other relatives.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 7, 2019
