Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bristol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jones Bristol

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Jones Bristol Obituary
Margaret Bristol

Margaret Jones Bristol, formerly of Eulonia, died May 4, 2019, at Liberty Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her children, Patricia Palmer, Willie L. Thomas, Paul Roberson, James Bristol Jr., Frederick Bristol and Rodney Bristol; siblings, Charles Jones, Shirley Jones and Louise Clay and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now